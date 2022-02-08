MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A push to get red light cameras in Mobile is picking up steam once again. It comes two years after the last major effort never got off the ground.

City leaders say they are looking at red light cameras to increase safety and cut down on people breaking the law, but at this point it is anything but a sure thing.

Drivers in Mobile tell FOX10 News they see red light runners all the time.

“I have to be very careful,” said Steve Dove. “As much as I am on the road, I am constantly watching for somebody trying to get past that thing before that last second.”

To try and cut down on that, Mobile City Councilmember Joel Daves wants to see red light cameras at dangerous intersections. He is sponsoring an ordinance that would ask the Mobile County Legislative Delegation to propose a law granting the city authority to put cameras up.

“I like many citizens have just been appalled by the number of people we have running red lights and stop signs,” he said.

The reason they want the eyes in the sky comes down to safety. Some other cities in the state, like Montgomery already have the cameras.

“There is apparently technology that’s being used successfully by other cities in the state in order to capture people who are running red lights and stop signs and do something about that,” Daves said.

Red light cameras are controversial. Some cities in the U.S. that had them have pulled the plug in recent years.

The city says this is not about making money, but fines would be collected from those breaking the law. That money would be split with the company that operates the cameras, the state and the city.

Drivers we spoke with are split on the idea.

“I’m not against them trying to slow people down, I just don’t care for the idea of them using it as a revenue stream,” Dove said.

“I think it’s wonderful because it’s against the law to run a red light first of all and it could cutdown on some maybe bad accidents,” said Betsy Wiggins.

Deployment of this technology would take months to go through the process.

The city council is expected to talk about it again next Tuesday.