MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A former hotel manger pleaded guilty Wednesday to committing fraud at one establishment and then pulling off a similar scheme at a second location after his first employer fired him.

Brandon Thomas Canady, 31, of Mobile, worked as a front office and assistant general manager at a pair of hotels in the Port City in 2020 and 2021.

According to the defendant’s written plea agreement, he used his access to computer systems at the Hilton Garden Inn downtown to create and use house accounts, bill an unsuspecting guest and then refund the same accounts to debit cards associated with his account.

That hotel fired him for failing to show up for work, but Canady continued to access its computer system to continue the fraud, the plea agreement states. He admitted that he would go to the hotel at about midnight and tell employees he had not been able to retrieve school work or other documents before the company fired him, and the he would use employee’s names and passwords to access the system.

Most of the $39,165 Candy stole came after his termination, according to the plea agreement.

Later, court records show, Canady got a job as assistant manager of Homewood Suites in Mobile and committed a similar fraudulent scheme. The loss to the Homewood Suites totaled $3,748 between Feb. 15 and April 24.

Canady faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for wire fraud and computer fraud, and a mandatory two-year prison term on top of whatever time he gets on the first two charges for aggravated identity theft.

Questioned by federal investigators, Canady confessed to his conduct and said he needed the money for a sick mother and to help other family members with financial problems, according to court records.