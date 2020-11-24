MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A Mobile man is locked up at Mobile’s Metro Jail accused of attacking a police officer and then threatening to kill the officer once he got out of jail.
Mobile Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Ledarrious Garmon.
Police were initially called to the intersection of Donald Street and Clinton Avenue Tuesday morning, around 10:30 for reports of someone leaving the scene of a car crash.
Investigators say when they arrived, they found Garmon, who was a passenger, walking down the street. Officers say they tried to detain Garmon, but they say he would not cooperate and attacked an officer.
Eventually Garmon was cuffed, but then he allegedly caused damage to the officer's property then threatened to kill the officer.
Garmon is facing 6 charges, including two counts of making a terrorist threat.
FOX10 News reached out to MPD to see how the officer is doing, but we have not heard back.
