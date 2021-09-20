MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- It was a startling surprise at the start of the week in a Springhill neighborhood.

“All of our neighbors were woken up to 5 gunshots,” said Stacey O’Neil.

The shots were fired around 6 AM Monday morning.

O’Neil says an alleged car burglar shot her neighbor.

“Started yelling at him to get out of his truck and trying to run him off and so he ran him down the driveway, trying to get him away from his house and that’s when the guy apparently slipped fell, turned around and started shooting at my neighbor,” she said.

O’Neil has lived on Bristol Court near Springhill Avenue for eight years. The victim was hit near the knee. A doctor who lives on the street and others jumped in to help him.

“My husband drove, the orthopedic doctor that was here we got him in and he rode with him and he had him lay in his lap and brought him down to USA,” she said.

Police believe the suspect got into at least 11 unlocked vehicles in the neighborhood overnight. We are told at least two guns were taken.

Since August 1st, 70 guns have been stolen from cars in Mobile.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of maintaining control over your firearms at all times,” said Mobile Police Chief Roy Hodge. “Do not leave any valuables in your vehicle, especially firearms.”

The victim is expected to be okay.

O’Neil says this shooting is concerning because they feel it is a very safe area.

“That’s what is really unnerving at 5:30 – 6 when people are waking up, getting ready for work, driving to work, taking their children to school,” she said.

Police are not sure if the gun used was stolen. The incident was caught on camera, but at this point the video is not being released.

If you know anything, call police.