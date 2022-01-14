An ex-con is back behind bars after being accused of a violent crime.

Mobile Police say 58 year-old Carl Bush attacked a woman earlier this week.

According to Metro Jail records, Carl Bush is charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, and assault.

He was booked into metro Friday afternoon.

According to Mobile Police, Bush threatened a woman with a knife and forced her to touch him in a sexual manner.

Investigators say he also slammed the woman's head on a floor.

Police say the crime happened Wednesday at a home on Rainbow Drive, which is off Azalea.

Bush is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing on Monday.