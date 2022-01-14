An ex-con is back behind bars after being accused of a violent crime.
Mobile Police say 58 year-old Carl Bush attacked a woman earlier this week.
According to Metro Jail records, Carl Bush is charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, and assault.
He was booked into metro Friday afternoon.
According to Mobile Police, Bush threatened a woman with a knife and forced her to touch him in a sexual manner.
Investigators say he also slammed the woman's head on a floor.
Police say the crime happened Wednesday at a home on Rainbow Drive, which is off Azalea.
Bush is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.