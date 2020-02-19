MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 32-year-old Mobile is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail following his arrest Tuesday on charges related to a shooting on Calhoun Street early Monday morning.
James Lee James Jr. is charged with second-degree assault and three discharging a gun an occupied or unoccupied building or vehicle, according to jail records.
The Mobile Police Departments says that at about 12:32 a.m. Monday officers responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Calhoun Street. The officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say they also found two occupied dwellings that had gunshot damages, as well as three unoccupied vehicles that had been shot at
James was found to be connected to the shooting and arrested on Tuesday, police say, He was booked into the jail at 5:30 p.m.
Warrants are forthcoming for other suspects involved in the shooting, according to police.
Two other suspects besides James were involved in the gunfight, MPD spokeswoman Charlette Solis told FOX10 News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.