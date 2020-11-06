AUBURN, Ala.- On Nov. 5, 2020, Auburn Police arrested Johnny Thornton Jr., age 53, from Mobile, Alabama, on a grand jury indictment charging him with rape first degree.
The arrest stems from an investigation that began on Dec. 2, 2019, when Auburn Police Division Officers met with a victim who reported a rape committed by a known acquaintance.
According to Auburn Police, Thornton was identified as the suspect.
The findings of the investigation were submitted to a Lee County Grand Jury, and Thornton was indicted.
Thornton was located with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Mobile and was later transported to the Lee County jail where he was held on a $100,000 bond.
