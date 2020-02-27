Mobile man arrested for killing puppy after fight with mother

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have arrested a man, who after fighting with his mother, allegedly tortured and killed a puppy.
21-year-old Gunner Morgan is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals as a result of the incident, and was arrested Sunday afternoon.
Court documents obtained by FOX10 News reveal Morgan allegedly kicked the dog down stairs inside his mother's apartment. Police say he then punched and shook the puppy, until it died.
As of Friday night, Morgan remained behind bars at Metro Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.