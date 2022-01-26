MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An alleged copper thief behind bars in Mobile.
Officers responded to New Testament Holiness Church on Reaves Street shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday because of a theft report. When officers arrived, they discovered copper was removed from an air conditioning unit, according to the Mobile Police Department.
After searching the area, officers found Sheldon Barker, 34, of Mobile.
While Barker was being detained, detectives discovered that he was allegedly responsible for several thefts, authorities said. MPD said other places he targeted included the 70 block of Midtown Park, Gulf Fastener on Bayshore Avenue, and Covenant Presbyterian Church on Springhill Avenue.
Barker is charged five counts of theft of property, attempting to elude, and reckless endangerment.
