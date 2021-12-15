MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 60-year-old Mobile man is behind bars accused in an early-morning stabbing that injured one person on Wednesday.

Mobile police responded to the parking lot of 658 Government Street around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in reference to the stabbing.

The incident occurred at the 200 block of North Lawrence Street after the subject and victim got into a verbal dispute over a cellphone, according to authorities. The subject, identified as Jeffery Bernard Brooks, allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest with a kitchen knife, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

Officers located Brooks and took him into custody without further incident, police said.

Brooks was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on charges of second-degree assault and a felony probation violation.