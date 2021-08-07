MOBILE, Ala. --Fox10 News is working to learn more about a man arrested on 1st degree rape and sodomy charges.
Bernard Smith, 52 is still in custody after being booked into Mobile County jail last night.
According to MPD, the alleged incident happened last December and the victim was known to Smith.
This is a developing story.
