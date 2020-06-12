MOBILE, Ala. --On June 12th, at around 9 A.M., a man by the name of John Anthony Guy, 52, was arrested. He has been charged with 10 counts of child pornography, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office jail log.
The arrest was made after they served a warrant per the Alabama Attorney Generals office, who were investigating the case.
We have reached out for more information.
This is a developing story.
