MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile man was booked into the Mobile County Metro accused in the Friday night stabbing of another man.
Mobile Police responding to Greentree Apartments in the 6200 block of Airport Boulevard around 11:50 p.m. Friday, found a man suffering from a non-life-threating stab wound. The victim and the known suspect, identified as 20-year-old Darious Burrow of Mobile, had argued earlier at a party. The incident escalated into a physical altercation and Burrow allegedly stabbed the victim, authorities said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
According to jail records, Burrow is charged with second-degree domestic assault. A bond hearing is set for Monday morning.
