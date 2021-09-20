A Mobile man remains jailed on a million-dollar bond, accused in a deadly shooting at Biloxi's Golden Nugget casino.

Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, allegedly opened fire inside the casino around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Jones is charged with first-degree murder. Investigators identified the victim as 41-year-old Randy Johnson of Gulfport.

Police say Jones and Johnson were involved in a fight outside the casino before running back inside.

That's where the deadly shooting happened inside on the gaming floor.

It's still unclear if the two knew each other. No other people were hurt.