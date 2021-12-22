MOBILE, Ala. -- A Mobile man facing multiple charges including trafficking cocaine and opium.
Mobile police arrested 49-year-old Roderick Delane Calhoun Tuesday afternoon after pulling him over at Springhill Avenue and Michael Donald Avenue for an expired tag. Officers found a stolen weapon in the car as well as a large amount of crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, ecstasy, scales and cash, authorities said.
A bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, according Mobile County Metro Jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.