MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Brian Mathers says he was at his house on Zurich Street on Thursday night when a heard a loud noise.

Walking outside to investigate, he told FOX10 News, he came face to face with a driver revving his engine and then speeding toward his 160-pound frame.

“It was the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” he said. “I had never had anyone try to hit me with a car.”

Mathers, 42, said he has been at Ascension Providence Hospital ever since. Mobile police on Tuesday arrested Joseph Previto, 38, and charged with his first-degree assault. Mathers said he is a complete stranger.

“Never met him before in my life,” he said. ‘Never heard of him.”

Mathers said he managed to dive behind a pine tree and a telephone pole to avoid the oncoming car. He said the driver pulled out of the driveway, went past the house, did a U-turn and then came back toward him.

Mathers said the car hit him, and he rolled over the top of it. He said he had nothing but his cell phone and a curtain rod he used to try to protect himself.

“I think that’s what kept me from going under the car,” he said.

Mathers said it was not until after the assault that he found out a possible motive. He said an ex-girlfriend had shown up, scared and asking for a place to say. After the incident, he said, she told him that she recognized the car.

“I was just being a friend to a friend,” he said. “And I paid the price again.”

Previto, who is out on bail, told FOX10 News on Wednesday that his lawyer has advised him not to speak.

“There are two sides to the story,” he said. “I can’t tell mine yet.”

Meanwhile, Mathers said he suffered a fractured hip, wrist and hand. The only good news, he added, is that doctors think he might be able to avoid surgery.

“That was the best news I’d ever heard,” he said. “Because when I first come into the ER, the first thing I asked was, ‘Is this a Bo Jackson break or a grandma break?’ Because my foot was, you know, completely sideways.”

Since Previto already is out on bail, there will be no bond hearing. That means the next likely legal development will be when this case goes to a grand jury.