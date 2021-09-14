MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Zachary Hobbs didn’t have anything to say as he was put into the back of a Monroe County Sheriff's vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The Mobile man stands accused of torturing his father last week. Tuesday morning, Charles Hobbs died from his injuries. Investigators say Zachary Hobbs tied his father to a chair and abused him. The abuse included Zachary Hobbs putting screws underneath his father’s fingernails, according to deputies.

Monday, Mobile Police received a be on the lookout for Zachary Hobbs and a few hours later, he was arrested at his home on Texas Street.

Neighbors say they didn’t know Hobbs that well because he was quiet and kept to himself when he was home.

All of them were surprised to learn their neighbor now faces charges of assault, kidnapping, and the murder of his own father.