MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile man faces a slew of charges after leading Mobile police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle followed by foot chase Wednesday morning.

Jeremy Bray, 40, remained in the Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday on charges that include attempting to elude, possession of burglar’s tools, first-degree receiving stolen property and multiple vehicle breaking and entering charges.

Around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Mobile police officers near Airport Boulevard and Azalea Road attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle, according to authorities. The vehicle driver, later identified as Bray, refused to stop and led officers on a short pursuit.

Police said the driver then stopped near 3920 Berwyn Drive South, exited the vehicle and led officers on a short foot pursuit before being taken into custody.