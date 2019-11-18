MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile man has been found guilty of kidnapping and rape, according to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office.
Steven King, 53, was found guilty of one count of first-degree kidnapping, three counts of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape 1st, and two counts of first-degree robbery.
In a tweet, the DA's office said, "The defendant is a habitual offender with over 3 PRIOR FELONIES. The defendant will be sentenced to LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE on a later date."
King is being held at the Mobile County Metro Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.