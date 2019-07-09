MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 38-year-old Mobile man remains locked up on a first-degree arson charge days after he allegedly set a trailer on fire with people inside.
No one was hurt.
William Johnathan Thornton, of Mobile, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on the morning of Independence Day, according to jail records.
The Mobile Police Department on Tuesday said it was just before 1 a.m. on the Fourth of July when officers responded to the 7600 block of Avenue C following the report of someone pouring gasoline onto a trailer while it was occupied.
One of the occupants told officers he and his girlfriend were inside when this occurred.
Police said the suspect set fire to the trailer, but the flames were extinguished by a witness.
Thornton fled the scene but was located and apprehended by officers, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.