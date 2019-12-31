MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of arson.
Paul Law, 35, is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail. Records at the jail show Law is charged with two counts of second-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree attempted arson.
Law was booked into the jail Monday afternoon.
The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department said previously identified suspect Demarcus Battles has been cleared of any potential arson charges related to the fires in the Crichton community. According to MFRD, with cooperation from Battles and Crichton businesses, fire investigators were led to Law.
Through the course of the investigation, Law was determined to be the primary suspect in several arson and attempted arson cases related to businesses in the Crichton community, including fires at a Dairy Queen restaurant at 3213 Springhill Ave. and a Church's Chicken restaurant at3171 Moffett Road, according to MFRD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.