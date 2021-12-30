MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man died Thursday afternoon in a wreck on Broad Street in downtown Mobile.
Mobile Police said Tavaris Frana, 33, was driving at a high rate of speed on Springhill Avenue when he tried to turn onto Broad Street. Investigators said he lost control of the vehicle and it hit a concrete barrier, hit another vehicle, and then turned on its side.
Frana was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle went to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
