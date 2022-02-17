MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Hiram Lakeith Stores has been at large for more than two weeks since FOX10 News featured him on a “Fugitive Files” segment.

The shooting last month that was the basis of that report was the not his first alleged violent incident or even his second. Court records show he previously had served time for manslaughter and had a pending assault charge stemming from a shooting in November.

The manslaughter charge arose from the November 2011 shooting death of Keonte McCants in Prichard. Stores originally faced a murder charge, but a plea bargain allowed him to plead guilty to the lesser offense. As part of that deal, an obstruction of justice charge was dropped. He had been accused of giving police a fake name when they arrested him on a drug charge.

Stores served five years and a month of a 15-year sentence. Authorities allege that on Nov. 16 last year, he shot an ex-girlfriend in the foot during an argument. Police arrested him near the end of December, and he made the $7,500 preset bail at the jail that same day.

At the time of his arrest, Stores was not on parole or bond, so there was nothing to deny him bail. But Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste said the defendant’s background – which also includes gun charges in Ohio – should have been flagged.

“In particular, if it’s a violent crime, we’ll look at their criminal history,” he said. “We’ll look at what their risk history (is), what they were arrested for. And in those cases where we know that they’ve shown historically a propensity for violence, we’ve historically gone to the District Attorney’s Office and asked them to ask for a higher bond.”

Battiste said he does not know if that was done in this case. Court records show no sign that a prosecutor asked for a higher bond, and the DA’s Office declined to comment.

Police allege that about a month after getting out of jail on that charge – almost to the day – Stores got into an argument with a woman during a party on Frederick Street, off of Springhill Avenue, pulled out a gun and fired multiple times.

The victim ended up in the hospital with a gunshot to the abdomen, and Stores was on the run, according to police.

For now, Stores is still on the loose, and police don’t know where he might be hiding out.

“If we did, he’d be in custody,” Battiste said.

If police do track down Stores, he won’t be going anywhere for a while. After this most recent shooting, a judge revoked his bond in the November case.