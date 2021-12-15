MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile man pleaded guilty to a shooting that wounded two people, including a child, at a Mardi Gras parade.

The shooting happened in February 2019 near the corner of Dearborn Street and Dauphin Street.

A 7-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 17-year-old male was grazed by a bullet.

On Wednesday, Matthew Isiah Carl pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. He faces up to two years in prison for the shooting and up to 20 years for pleading guilty to a charge of receiving stolen property in 2020.

Another suspect in the Mardi Gras shooting, Tykendrick Barnett, is still in jail awaiting trial.