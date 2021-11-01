MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a special-needs woman near Bienville Square after Mardi Gras parades four years ago pleaded guilty Monday to rape and sexual abuse.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Windom accepted Cecil Lavon Jackson’s plea and sentenced him to 25 years for first-degree rape, followed by two years for first-degree sexual about. He will be eligible for parole consideration in 15 years.

The incident occurred early in the morning the day after the Fat Tuesday parades the previous evening.

The victim was staying at a downtown hotel on a trip arranged by the group home where she was living. Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Johanna Bucci said the woman wandered unsupervised out of the hotel. Jackson admitted to forcing her to have sex in an empty viewing stand off of the park.

“Based on her mental status and her disability, she’s pretty much nonverbal,” she said. “And so she has a hard time communicating. And that’s how this defendant was able to take advantage of her and sexually assaulted and raped her in a platform that was adjacent to Bienville Square. A short time after that, she was found completely naked, wandering around Bienville Square with very apparent injuries in her private areas.”

At the time, the victim was living at a group home called Agape House.

“It’s pretty disappointing to watch those videos because nobody helps her,” she said. “Nobody asks her, you know, where she’s supposed to be or who she’s supposed to with. And eventually, she just walks out of the front doors of that hotel into the streets of downtown Mobile by herself.”

Bucci said the rape appears to be a “crime of opportunity.” There is no indication that the victim and defendant knew one another, she said.

“He was in the right place at the right time and was able to take advantage of her condition,” she said.

Investigators conducted a sexual assault kit, but Jackson had no prior criminal record and there were no eyewitnesses; the case stayed dormant for about 18 months.

“This is a very heinous crime to start your criminal history and career with,” she said.

Investigators got a break when they got a hit on the DNA they recovered from the victim after law enforcement authorities began investigating Jackson for another sexual assault. He never was charged with that crime, but a Mobile County grand jury indicted him on the Mardi Gras rape in 2019.