MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department on Monday re-arrested Leo Alexander, 37, of Mobile and charged with capital murder in connection to the murder of Machavellia Bagsby.
In October 2020, Alexander was previously arrested and charged with the murder of 42-year-old Bagsby.
Police say it was at about 4 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2020, when officers responded to the 2500 block of Lloyds Lane in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located Bagsby suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.