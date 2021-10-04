MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department on Monday re-arrested Leo Alexander, 37, of Mobile and charged with capital murder in connection to the murder of Machavellia Bagsby.

In October 2020, Alexander was previously arrested and charged with the murder of 42-year-old Bagsby.

Police say it was at about 4 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2020, when officers responded to the 2500 block of Lloyds Lane in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located Bagsby suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.