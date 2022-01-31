MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A man who admitted to driving to Kentucky to pick up a teenage girl for sex will go to prison for 40 years, a federal judge ruled Monday.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock sentenced Blancher to 20 years for transportation with intent to engage in sexual activity with a minor and 10 years each for two counts of violating rules for registered sex offenders – with all of the time running consecutively.

The judge also ordered Nathaniel David Blancher to be incarcerated at a medical facility where he can get sex offender and mental health treatment.

Blancher, 38, pleaded guilty in November to two counts of transportation with intent to engage in sexual activity with a minor and two counts of violating rules for registered sex offenders.

Court records show Blancher had been in an online relationship with the 14-year-old girl for about three years before he picked her up at her home in Louisville last spring. Acting on a tip, Mobile police went to Blancher’s apartment on May 30 and found the girl hiding in the bathroom, according to the defendant’s written plea agreement.

The girl told investigators that she and Blancher had been communicating through Xbox, Skype and phone. She said that he had come to Louisville about a month earlier and that they had had sex in a hotel room, according to the plea document.

At the time of the incident, Blancher already had been convicted of a sex offense after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography in 2020 to Mobile County Circuit Court and received a five-year probation sentence. That required him to register as a sex offender, which made it illegal for him to live with a child – a rule he broke when he brought the girl to live in his apartment.