MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile man who admitted to attacking a clerk at the downtown post office is headed to federal prison.
A judge sentenced Christopher Daniel Andrews to more than five years.
Andrews pleaded guilty in September to beating the employee with a metal road.
Next month, the judge will hold a hearing to determine if Andrews owes restitution.
