MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile man has been sentenced to three decades in prison in a child abuse case.
James Edward Grimes II pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse and was sentenced to 30 years, according to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office.
In 2018, according to the DA's office, a 3-month-old victim was brought to USA Medical Center with "flu like" symptoms. During an examination, the child was found to have fractures to the ribs, skull and arms, according to prosecutors.
