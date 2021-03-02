MOIBLE, Ala. (WALA) – A Mobile man previously convicted of murder in Georgia has been indicted for murder in the 2016 shooting death of a 66-year-old man.

Law enforcement authorities extradited Demetrius Lamar Heade, 34, from Georgia, where he was convicted of murder in a killing that occurred shortly after the one in Mobile. Authorities booked him in to Mobile County Metro Jail on Sunday.

Prosecutors contend that Heade and his girlfriend, Tilisha Lakelia Tate, killed Levester Brinnon with a handgun on Nov. 2, 2016, in the areas of South Scott and Palmetto streets. Witnesses told police that a man and woman got into a vehicle and drove away. Investigators discovered that Brinnon’s wallet was missing.

Tate also faces a murder charge. Her case is scheduled for a status hearing in April. Her lawyer has asked a judge to reinstate a bond that was revoked after she became homeless. Attorney Christine Hernandez wrote that her client now has a stable and permanent residence and will comply will all conditions of bail.

The Mobile Police Department cited the work of Detective Kenneth Gillespie in the case in awarding him Officer of the Year honors in 2017.

According to Mobile police, Georgia police found Brinnon’s minivan in Gwinnett County and determined it has been involved in a homicide there. Georgia investigators, using information provided by Mobile police, identified Heade and Tate as suspects in the killing of 39-year-old Michael Harvey, of Snellgrove, Ga.

After hearing evidence that Harvey died from a rifle blast in the chest, a jury convicted Heade in 2019 of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. A judge sentenced Heade to life in prison without possibility of parole.

According to Mobile police, Tate confessed to detectives and implicated Heade.

The Gwinnett Daily Post reported that prosecutors there said Tate told investigators that Heade shot Brinnon “out of anger” and that he shot and killed Harvey from the driver’s seat after a car accident in Norcross, Ga.