MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Mobile Police say a domestic situation turned double shooting left one woman dead.

Neighbors say it happened in front of children.

28-year-old Marquis Gray was wanted for questioning after the double shooting turned murder on Ogburn Avenue. Police say he turned himself in Monday afternoon and will be arrested, but it is unclear what charges he will face.

Police say just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon two women were shot, one was killed, the other critically injured.

“This is really tragic,” said Shavonye McDuffie, the victim’s sister. “This is really unexpected, I’m still in shock.”

Shavonye is the sister of Shavonna McDuffie, the woman who survived the shooting after being hit in the head area and arm.

Shavonye talking to FOX10 News on the phone while driving to the hospital to be with her sister.

“She’s doing okay,” she said. “She’s responsive, she’s alert. She can barely talk, but she can still talk. She’s in pain but she’s really recovering.”

Police say the woman who was killed is McDuffie’s cousin, 29-year-old Quanita Fletcher. Family members say Gray was Fletcher's boyfriend.

Neighbors say as soon as they realized what was happening they jumped in to help.

One woman who did not want to be identified says she used a towel to try to stop the bleeding on Shavonna, but she was not able to help Fletcher.

“For them to just be running around screaming that their mama was already passed that was just really heartbreaking for me because they told me they tried to do CPR and they were so smart and well mannered,” the woman said. “They tried their best.”

Shavonye says she hopes police can make a quick arrest to give them closure.

“This shouldn’t have happened,” she said. “She didn’t deserve it. Her cousin didn’t deserve it. Nobody deserves it.”

Police are asking anyone with information on where Gray might be to call them.