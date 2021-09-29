MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A man who once claimed he had nothing to apologize for because he had not done anything wrong pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbing a convenience store and Waffle House two years ago.

Kayzell Jackson, 47, of Mobile, admitted that he held up an employee of a Circle K store on Dauphin Street in Mobile and stole $68 and two packs of Newport cigarettes.

The stick-up occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on June 16, 2019. Dressed in a red shirt and khaki pants, and wearing a blue bandanna over his face, the defendant held a gun in a gloved hand and ordered the clerk to give him all the money in the cash register. He threatened to shoot the employee if he did not hurry up, according to the written plea agreement.

The second robbery occurred the following day, on June 17, 2019. According to the plea agreement, Jackson took $288 from the Waffle House on Airport Boulevard. He admitted that he walked inside the restaurant brandishing what appeared to be a gun and demanded the cashier put money in a Waffle House bag.

Mobile police apprehended Jackson near the Waffle House and found an empty Waffle House bag, clothes similar to the ones worn by the robber, a bandanna and an air pistol.

As police were escorting Jackson to jail, he told reporters that he was innocent. He said the truth would come out and that he was jogging at the time and did not own or even have a gun.

“I can't say I’m sorry because I haven’t done nothing,” he said.

But the plea agreement states that Jackson, while in jail, told a friend during a phone call that he shoved robbery proceeds under the back seat of the police cruiser. In another phone call, he said police would not be able to find his vehicle.

Sure enough, the police vehicle that took Jackson to jail had money underneath the back seat. And police did, in fact, find Jackson’s car in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the Waffle House. A subsequent search of the car turned up the clothes Jackson was wearing during the Circle K robbery, as well as Newport cigarettes.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors have agreed seek the dismissal of a count alleging that he robbed a Little Caesar’s Pizza restaurant on Airport Boulevard the day before the Circle K heist.

Jackson faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, but prosecutors agreed to recommend that he be sentenced at the bottom of the range set forth by advisory guidelines.