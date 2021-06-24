MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A man who led police on a high-speed chase in December pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal criminal charge.

Corey Wilson Lyman, 29, pleaded guilty to interfering with interstate commerce. In exchange, prosecutors will ask that a carjacking charge be dropped and will recommend sentencing leniency.

Lyman admitted that he robbed a Raceway gas station on U.S. 90 in Theodore on Dec. 27.

Surveillance video shows Lyman wearing a gray hooded jacket and bandana, and wielding a knife. He got all of the cash in the register – $191 – and some cash from the cashier’s wallet, according to the written plea agreement. He also took the clerk’s cell phone and car keys, and then drove off in his vehicle.

An ensuing police chase ended when Lyman drove into a ditch and blew out the front passenger tire, according to court records. Police apprehended him after he ran into a wooded area near Bellefontaine Boulevard and Dauphin Island Parkway.

Lyman faces up to 20 years in prison, although under advisory sentencing guidelines, the actual punishment almost certainly will be less.