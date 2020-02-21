MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – An Iraq native who lied about his military record to get into the United States avoided prison Friday but lost something more valuable – his American citizenship.
Saad Taha Ahmed lived a quiet life in southwest Alabama for nearly a decade as a refugee from war-torn Iraq. U.S. officials granted him refugee status in 2010 and placed him in Mobile.
Ahmed, whose full name is Saad Taha Ahmed Yousif Al-Qaysy, became a legal permanent resident in 2011 and got citizenship in 2015.
Then investigators discovered Ahmed’s secret – he was not a victim of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s military; he was a member of it.
On Friday, Chief U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose sentenced Ahmed to three years' probation for the fraud and ordered that his citizenship be revoked.
"It sounds like you did what you did for your family," the judge said. "But you still violated the law, and you applied for citizenship under false pretenses."
After the hearing, a U.S. Border Patrol agent took the defendant into custody and indicated he would be put into deportation proceedings.
Ahmed, 63, pleaded guilty in November to naturalization fraud.
In his written plea agreement, Ahmed admitted that he concealed the full extent of his military service, telling American officials in his refugee application that he was in the army only from 1987 to 1991 to fulfill compulsory military service.
In fact, according to court documents, he entered the army in 1983 and remained for 20 years until the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. During those two decades, Ahmed rose to the rank of colonel, the most senior officer position short of general.
After the war, Ahmed fled to Egypt. He admitted that he failed to reveal the full extent of his service on the advice of another former Iraqi military officer. In addition to the fraudulent application for refugee status, Ahmed reaffirmed the false information several times, most recently in 2015 when he became a naturalized U.S. citizen.
Prosecutors have focused heavily on Ahmed’s service as a senior army officer at two Iraqi hospitals from June 2001 through May 23, 2003. Prosecutors said hospitals under the regime often doubled as facilities that engaged in torture, although the defense maintained that Ahmed never saw such activities.
Speaking to the judge through an interpreter, Ahmed said his service in the Iraqi military was involuntary.
"I did not become a member of the army willingly," he said. "I had no choice."
Federal Defender Carlos Willams told DuBose that his client was desperate in the aftermath of the Iraq war and the sectarian violence that followed.
"He saw it as a situation of life and death for his family," he said.
Added Williams: "He regrets fully that he did that. ... War is hell, and war puts people in dangerous situations."
Williams said his client served the military as an engineer and did not participate in combat.
But Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Bodnar told the judge that investigators had difficulty tracking down the defendant's service records to separate the truth from the lies.
"This is somebody who lied to get into this country when this sort of vetting should have been done from the outset," he said.
The defense maintains that Ahmed fled to Northern Iraq after Shiite Muslims killed his brother and nephew while searching for him because he had been an army officer.
Since arriving in Mobile in 2010, Ahmed has worked at a used car lot and currently is employed as a driver for Amazon.
Ahmed asked the judge for leniency.
"I want my kids to be in a safe place and have the life I did not have," he said through the interpreter.
