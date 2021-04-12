MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile man who shot his nine-year-old daughter on I-10 in 2018 pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Robert Hooper rammed the car driven by the child's mother on the interstate several times before he started firing at the vehicle. One of the bullets hit the girl in the shoulder. She recovered after spending time in the hospital.
Hooper pleaded guilty to attempted murder, discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
