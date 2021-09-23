MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile man was sentenced today to 10 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama.

According to court documents, Michael Lee Ammons, 51, made comments to coworkers in April 2021 threatening to “go postal” and “shoot up the place” at a trucking company in Mobile where he was employed.

Federal agents responded to the business and detained Ammons, who admitted to making the threatening statements, according to prosecutors. During a later search of Ammons’s residence, agents recovered a .40-caliber pistol and .22-caliber long rifle bullets.

Prosecutors say Ammons admitted to possessing the pistol and the bullets. They say he also acknowledged that, as a convicted felon, he was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Senior U.S. District Judge Callie V.S. Granade ordered Ammons to serve a three-year term of supervised release upon his release from prison, during which time he will undergo testing and treatment for substance abuse. As a special condition of his supervised release, the court ordered Ammons not to have any contact with his former employer.

The court did not impose a fine, but the judge ordered Ammons to pay $100 in special assessments.