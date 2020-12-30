MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man with Alzheimer's disease is missing after wandering away from his home.
Investigators said 67-year-old Paul Rogers was wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue New Balance sneakers when he walked away from his house around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Rogers is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Anyone who can help find him can call police at 251-208-7211.
Where?......
