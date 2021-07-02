MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A manhunt continues this morning for a murder suspect police consider armed and dangerous.

Investigators are searching for 28-year-old Deangelo Merrill.

He is accused of shooting and killing an innocent 74-year-old man in what police are calling a case of mistaken identity.

Prosecutors say what is troubling about this case is that Merrill should not have even been on the streets. They say Merrill pleaded guilty in 2019 to drug possession and illegal gun possession.

A judge sentenced him to a year in jail and then placed him on probation.

In March, court records show, Prichard police arrested him on drug charges, but a warrant was never signed, so the charges were dismissed.

It’s not clear why.

Based on the arrest, Mobile County prosecutors sought to have Merrill’s probation revoked. But prosecutors say the court hearing didn't go as they planned.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood said, “Critical witnesses failed to appear both times despite our efforts to get them here. And then the judge, his hand was forced, and he had to dismiss the probation revocation.”

If you see Merrill, call mobile police right away.