MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Families in Mobile had a very different Christmas in 2012.

A tornado touched down about 5 p.m. around Dauphin Street. Surveillance video from the Walgreen’s at the loop showed just how powerful the EF-2 tornado was and how fast it came through.

Trinity Episcopal Church on Dauphin Street took a direct hit.

One family was on Reed Avenue, about 5 blocks away from the church, celebrating Christmas together.

"We had all the TVs off and not listening to the radio, so we didn't know there was an alert,” said John Marshall.

Marshall said he watched the tornado pass, heading straight for the church.

"I realized from a distance that we could see the tornado passing through in the area of where Trinity Church is," said Marshall.

The aftermath was devastating. The roof was blown off, taking years to rebuild, adding the steeple back in 2015.

Now, standing strong once again.

The tornado also tore up parts of Murphy High School.

Fortunately, Marshall’s family was not hurt and did not have any damage to their home, but they will always remember the twister that tore through the town on Christmas 2012.