MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Addressing the surge of violence across the city, Mayor Sandy Stimpson on Thursday evening pointed the finger at COVID-19 and court system.

“During COVID, a couple of things happened,” he said at a forum for residents in Mobile City Council District 6. “Those who were in jail and prison, many of them were let out because they didn’t know exactly how to treat them. So today, released into the city of Mobile, 125 individuals who’ve been charged with murder.”

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran said some inmates were allowed to sign their own bonds and leave the jail during COVID-19 outbreaks. But he told FOX10 News that they all have been people accused of low-level, misdemeanor crimes.

Stimpson is right, though, about the number of murder defendants who are out on bond. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office told FOX10 News that the specific number fluctuates but that 125 is an accurate ballpark figure countywide. Cochran backs that up, as well.

“It shocked me to hear that,” he said Friday. “But then when you start putting your numbers to it, and you start adding up how many murder arrests were made in Mobile County and you know, some of them obviously are making bond. And then it starts accumulating.”

Cochran noted that law enforcement agencies have continued to make arrests throughout the pandemic. But until recently, the Alabama Department of Corrections was not accepting newly convicted prisoners. And the court system slowed down, which increased the number of murder defendants awaiting trial.

“We’re still putting criminals in the jail on the front end, but nothing on the tail end. … And course, sometimes the longer someone stays in jail, the chances probably grow that their families may eventually get them out on bond,” he said. “And so, you gradually have a lot more people out on bond waiting to go to trial, including many very serious offenders.”

Cochran said his jail still has about 200 state prisoners who have been convicted but not yet transferred. That is a bit higher than normal, but down from the high mark of about 400, he said.

In addition to the 125 or so people facing murder charges who are walking the streets, Cochran said about 160 murder defendants are jailed, including more than two dozen facing capital charges.

“I don’t think we’re ever had this many locked up,” he said. “I know we’ve never had this many serious offenders at any one given time in the jail.”

Stimpson has started his third term amid a severe crime wave. On Friday, the mayor told FOX10 News that the court system – which has been shut down at times since March 2020 and operated at reduced capacity at others – has to return to pre-COVID case flows as soon as possible.

“What the courts have to do is they have to set a schedule so that they can catch up. … And so, we have got to reduce that backlog,” he said “And there’s gonna have to be some creativity, you know, within the judicial system to do that.”

Stimpson said Mobile’s crime problem is more complicated than one cause and defies easy solutions. Part of it must come from better community engagement, he said, including people willing to step forward with information about crimes. He said he did not mean to imply that the people charged with murder and out on bond are responsible for most of the violence the city is seeing. But he said that is a concern that needs to be addressed.

“You have a very large number of people who you know have been committed crimes, you know, that are out walking the street,” he said. “And so, you would have to, you know, you can derive your own thoughts about that.”