MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Most of Mobile's city pools and splash pads have opened for the season, and Prichard's new city splash pad is set for a grand opening on Friday.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, in his nightly email to residents, said the splash pads at Sullivan, Seals, Tricentennial and McCants-Chavers parks are all currently open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"We are still awaiting parts to make repairs to the splash pad at Medal of Honor Park but are hoping to have it up and running as soon as possible," Stimpson wrote. "You can follow our Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook for updates."

City pools are currently open at Kidd Park and the Dotch and Hillsdale community centers. Dotch and Hillsdale’s pools are open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 6 p.m. Kidd Park Pool is open Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The pool at the Figures Community Center is currently closed due to ongoing upgrades at the facility, the mayor wrote.

Meanwhile, neighboring Prichard is set to opens its new splash pad this week.

The City of Prichard Parks and Recreation Department will hold a grand opening ceremony for the splash pad at 11 a.m. Friday.

This splash pad, at 4328 Highpoint Blvd. at Highpoint Park, will be an attraction to both residents and visitors, and "a great addition to our community recreational events," Mayor TJ Pettway said.

The Prichard mayor wrote in an email, "Community parks are essential to connecting children to water – focused play and nature. Parks and park amenities bring people together and build community. The new splash pad will fit in nicely with the other amenities at Highpoint Park which includes: an athletic field and walking paths."

The event Friday will include a short ribbon cutting ceremony, refreshments and an opportunity for residents to be the first to try out the amenities.