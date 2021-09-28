MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The mother of the late Mobile City Councilman Levon Manzie will not be appointed to finish his term after all, according to the mayor's office.
Below is a statement from Mayor Sandy Stimpson regarding the interim appointment of Jeanette Manzie to the District 2 seat on the Mobile City council:
“Last night Jeanette Manzie informed my office that she was withdrawing her request to serve as the interim appointment to the District 2 seat on the Mobile City Council. We have been communicating with other council members, and at her request, we are withdrawing Mrs. Manzie’s appointment.”
