MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Mayor Sandy Stimpson on Tuesday committed to creating a fourth majority-black City Council district in a new political map required after the 2020 census.

The census showed both that the city has lost population over the last decade, with steep declines in the eastern and southern parts of Mobile and gains in the western districts. At the same time, the city’s white population has dwindled, down to about 41 percent.

By law, the city must redraw the council lines every 10 years to roughly equalize the population. Currently, District 6 has 31,126 people. That’s the most of any district and 37.6 percent more populous than District 3, which has the fewest people.

The mayor stressed that the plan unveiled Tuesday is preliminary and that the details undoubtedly will change after the administration gets input from council members and the public.

Currently districts 1, 2 and 3 in the northern, eastern and southern sections of the city are at least 60 percent black. Under Stimpson’s proposal, the black share of residents would shrink somewhat in District 2, which includes downtown and much of Midtown Mobile. The other two districts that are currently are majority black would keep a roughly equal mix.

District 7, which is in the northwest part of the city and currently is 48.9 percent black, would cross the 50 percent threshold.

“When you start thinking about the process, we know that we’ve got to follow the Voting Rights Act – which we will do – but also, we know from the preliminary numbers that we’re going to have four majority-minority districts, you know, for the first time in the history of the city,” Stimpson said.

The new map would increase the odds that Mobile would have a majority-black city council for the first time in its history; the current breakdown is four white council members and three African-Americans. But the demographics of the council districts do not guarantee election results. For instance, Stimpson – who is white – won re-election last year despite the fact that the city is just 41 percent white.

District 7 Councilwoman Gina Gregory, who is white, said she does not view it as a significant change; she noted that whites already make up a minority of the district.

“My district is already majority-minority, so that doesn’t change,” she told FOX10 News. “Some of the numbers may change – a little bit less population here or there. But as far as my district being majority-minority, that will not change.”

Gregory added that she hopes for less racially polarized voting patterns.

“I was able to win this last time with 80 percent of the vote,” she said. “So it all has to do with who is running; the quality of the candidate. We need to stop looking at who’s black, who’s white or who’s other when it comes to running for these offices.”

Representatives of the Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center, which has been urging the mayor the mayor to produce a council map that reflects its changing population, said they plan to heavily scrutinize the proposal. Caren Short, supervising attorney at the progressive advocacy organization, told FOX10 News that the process needs to be open and transparent – with public hearings and other opportunities for people to make suggestions and even submit their own maps for consideration.

“This is a public process,” she said. “It should be transparent and should be a clear back and forth, seeking input from the public before any plan is officially adopted.”

While black voters would make up a narrow majority of residents in District 7, African-Americans still would not make up a minority of residents old enough to vote. That could draw objections from minority voting advocates.

“I want to make clear that Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act requires that any plan that’s adopted not dilute the political power of black voters,” Short said. “And so when we talk about a majority black district, this needs to be the black voting-age population, not just the black population total. So when we’re looking at these percentages, we need to be looking at the black voting-age population. So that’s a critical point.”

District 2 Councilman William Carroll gave the preliminary proposal positive reviews.

“I have not seen a final version of this, but just to know that we’re going to follow the rule of law is important to me, just to see that we’ll have four majority-minority districts listed now,” he said.

The deadline for submitting the final proposal to the council is Feb. 14. After that, the council will have six months to approve it. Under the city’s rules, it would require a “yes” vote from at least five of the seven council members. If the council cannot agree, the mayor’s proposal would take effect.