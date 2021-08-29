MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has declared a state of emergency as the area starts to experience the effects of powerful Hurricane Ida.

Except for emergency personnel, city operations will close in response to Ida during a designated Alert status mobilization period from noon on Sunday until a time to be determined, according to the mayor's office. In accordance with the order, all City of Mobile offices will be closed on Monday.

“We are continuing to monitor for flooding and potential debris and will keep citizens informed,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “As we start to feel the local impacts of Hurricane Ida, I would also encourage all Mobilians to stay weather aware.”

The area is under multiple watches and warnings from the National Weather Service related to Hurricane Ida. The area is expected to see heavy rain, flooding, storm surge and the potential for tornadoes. Citizens should stay off the roadways unless necessary, the city advises.

Theodore High School (6201 Swedetown Road North in Theodore) is open as a general population/medical needs shelter. Those in need of transportation to this shelter should call 251-460-8074. The Mobile County Health Department will have personnel on-site for medical needs.