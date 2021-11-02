MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson this morning released an agenda for the first 100 Days of his third term in office — a plan his administration says will move several major goals and projects forward.

The announced theme for the administration’s third term is “Uniting Mobile Through Action,” and the Stimpson administration says the aim is to fulfill the original vision of One Mobile – a safer, more business and family friendly city.

“Eight years ago, we cast a bold vision for our city, and you shared that vision. Mobile has been undergoing a transformation, and in the last campaign we told you that we are not done yet,” Stimpson said for the announcement. “My team and I have laid the groundwork to make the first 100 working days of my third term the most productive yet as we work with the Mobile City Council to address public safety, infrastructure, the growth of the city, the economy, tourism and resiliency.”

The City of Mobile also launched a landing page on its website this morning that breaks down the seven focus areas of Stimpson’s third term — Protect Mobile, Grow Mobile, Hire Mobile, Connect Mobile, Enjoy Mobile, Visit Mobile and Ready Mobile.