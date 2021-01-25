MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced his bid for a third term on Monday, January 25.
According to a video released by his campaign, Stimpson said, "now is not the time to let up," and that, "the best is yet to come."
Stimpson is the third candidate to declare his bid for the office.
Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson and Mobile Municipal Judge Karlos Finley have previously announced.
