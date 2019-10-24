Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announcing today three resolutions to expand the borders of the city by annexing three separate areas. The areas include sections of:

-Schillinger-Cottage Hill Rd Corridor

-Airport-Snow Road

-Kings Branch Area

We have included maps for your reference.

Mayor Stimpson telling FOX10 news this was a "grassroots" movement, sparked by people in these areas asking for city services, in particular Mobile Fire Rescue.

The mayor also pointed out by adding these areas into the City of Mobile, the city would realize $2 million dollars, net, in new tax revenues, as well as the potential for another $5-10 million dollars in grant opportunities, which could benefit the city. If people in all three areas approve annexation, it would increase the city's population from 192,000, to 205,000, making it the second largest city in Alabama.

The mayor will send the resolutions for annexation on to city council. If it approves them, the next step will be to go to a probate judge, who will then set up a special election for the people in those areas to vote on whether or nor to become part of the city. Mayor Stimpson hopes to have the whole process wrapped up by the end of the year.