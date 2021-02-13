MOBILE, Ala. --Today Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued the following statement warning citizens about impromptu Mardi Gras marches and unsanctioned events:

“We know that large Mardi Gras parades and close gatherings have the potential to become super-spreader events. That’s why we worked with the parading organizations over the last 5 months to not have parades and with all organizations to not have balls. We are grateful for the shared responsibility and cooperation of the Mardi Gras associations to help slow the spread of COVID-19 during the carnival season this year.

In recent days, we have picked up on some discussion about impromptu marches tomorrow and on Fat Tuesday. As we stated to the Mardi Gras associations, we have not issued any marching permits and no marching will be tolerated. We will have officers out in force to take action against marching or other unsanctioned events on Joe Cain Day and Fat Tuesday.

Anyone wanting to report marches or unsanctioned events throughout Mardi Gras weekend can call the MPD Command Center at 251-208-7211.

We are all disappointed about not celebrating with normal Mardi Gras activities. Missing out on our Mardi Gras traditions this year will be completely in vain if we don’t use this time to slow the spread of COVID-19.”