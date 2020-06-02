MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said during a Mobile City Council meeting Tuesday morning that during coming days city leaders will reach out to organizers of recent protests to see who should be at the table and plan a path forward.
Across the nation and locally during recent days, the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., has sparked protests and demonstrations -- some peaceful, and some that turned violent.
Floyd, an African-American man, was handcuffed and lying face down on a city street during an arrest as Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, kept his knee on the right side of Floyd's neck for several minutes.
Stimpson said city officials in Mobile showed they are willing to let people protest but there is zero tolerance for looting and vandalism.
He said he believes a majority of people don’t want to see looting and vandalism and that the city has the leadership and equipment to make sure any such occurrence can be addressed.
Stimpson said his challenge to protesters is to reach out to city leaders to join hands and learn from what has happened.
He also said protesters in general were very well behaved but that the protest was hijacked by outsiders.
According to Stimpson, 13 people who were arrested during the protests remain locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.