MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Stymied on attempts to expand the city limits in 2019, Mayor Sandy Stimpson vows to go bigger in a second effort in the coming year.

The Mobile City Council rejected the mayor’s first annexation push, but with four new members seated since the 2021 municipal election, supporters hope they will get a more sympathetic reception. The 2019 proposal would have allowed almost 13,000 people to vote to join the city. Those houses were west of Cody Road, along Airport Boulevard and Snow Road, and north of Bear Fork Road in the Kings Branch subdivision.

Annexation is one of items on the mayor’s agenda for the first 100 days of his new term. They mayor told FOX10 News on Tuesday that he plans to move forward in late February or early March.

By boosting the city population past 200,000 residents, he argued the city would be eligible for tens of millions of dollars of federal funds awarded based on census data. Since then, though, the 2020 census has revealed Mobile’s population to be even smaller – about 187,000 residents. As a result, he said, he plans to target a larger area for annexation this time.

“If you’re gonna get over the 200,000, you can’t just be, you know, one person over the 200,000,” he said. “You need to give yourself some leeway there. So I think we'll be adding a few more citizens than what we originally proposed.”

Under the city’s rules, five of seven members must approve annexation before a vote can be held. The council in 2019 divided along racial lines – the four white members voting “yes” and the three African-American representatives opposing it.

Had all of the residents in the targeted areas come into the city, it would have slightly changed the overall demographics of the city, making it a tad more white than it was. Opponents, however, rarely mentioned race. Instead, council members who voted “no” said they worried about taking on new territory – and responsibilities – while the city has so many unmet needs in the neighborhoods east of Interstate 65.

Getting to five votes likely means winning over either District 2 Councilman William Carroll or District 1 Councilman Cory Penn, both of whom replaced annexation opponents. Both men remain non-committal.

“Right now, I haven’t heard anything or seen anything on annexation,” Carroll told FOX10 News on Tuesday. “I’m more concerned about reapportionment and redistricting. And I think that’s more important than annexation right now.”

Penn said he would want to see how annexation would benefit his district and hear from his constituents before making a decision.

“We have to see a plan and where we’re very transparent,” he said. “And so, the citizens want to see how it would benefit every district in the city of Mobile. And that’s what it’s about.”

Stimpson said he agrees that drawing new boundaries for the seven council districts – which the law requires following the census – takes priority. He said he intends to submit a plan to the council by Feb. 14.

But the mayor added that growing the population would help the neighborhoods east of I-65 by generating more revenue. He said city residents currently are subsidizing residents in the police jurisdiction within 3 miles of the city, who get police and fire protection without paying property taxes or the full sales tax rate.

Beyond that, Stimpson said, the city would be in line for more federal money. In the past, he has estimated that Mobile lost out on some $50 million for COVID-19 grants, alone.

“At one time, we were the No. 2 largest city in the state of Alabama,” he said. “So a little bit. for some people, has to do with pride. And we certainly can be, if we have the will, we can be the largest city.”

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran was one of the biggest supporters of expansion, and he remains so.

“Look, the city is stagnant and has been for 50 years,” he said. “In fact, we’ve our population is lower now than it was 50 years ago.”

Like Stimpson, Cochran said it is vital not to leave federal money on the table.

“The reason it’s so important is that we miss out on so many additional federal dollars that are assigned to cities based on the census counts,” he said.

FOX10 News reporter Daeshen Smith contributed to this report.